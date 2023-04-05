Move to appoint BBMB chairman under new rules even as crucial top posts filled on ad hoc basis

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 5

The Ministry of Power has sought applications under revised eligibility criteria for the post of Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which falls vacant on July 1, even as appointment to two crucial posts in the board under the said rules is hanging fire for almost a year.

In February 2022, the central government notified changed rules that specifying technical qualifications of the post of Chairman as well as the Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) in the BBMB.

The new rules state that for the post of Chairman, a candidate should be a civil, mechanical or electrical engineer having at least 25 years of regular experience, with the last five year as head of project in one of two defined areas.

The first area include construction or operation large hydroelectric project with capacity of 200 MW or more, or minimum 500 circuit kilometers transmission line of 132 kilovolts or above. The second area includes construction or operation of large dams having a height and length of 50 meters and 300 meters or more, or a barrage having minimum height and length of 15 meters and 350 meters, or a canal network with water carrying capacity of 1,000 cusecs and above.

Before these rules were notified, the requirement for the post was simplify stated to be “an eminent engineer”, besides an upper age limit of 58 years at the time of application, which remains the same in the new rules.

According to sources in the government, over 25 applications for the post of Chairman have been received from aspirants presently serving in various organisations by the Ministry of Power.

Earlier, as a convention, the Chairman was always appointed from an organisation outside the BBMB member states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, while the Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) were engineers from Punjab and Haryana. The old rules were silent on this aspect. In April 2017, DK Sharma from Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited was appointed as the BBMB Chairman, becoming the first person from a member state to hold the post.

The new rules of 2022, besides fixing the eligibility criteria on the same lines as that for the Chairman, allowed aspirants from any state to apply for the posts of Members. The BBMB is a statutory body that manages the Sutlej and Beas water resources and hydropower stations. Besides the Chairman and two whole time members responsible for power generation and irrigation and two members nominated by the central government, the four member-states each nominate a senior officer from their respective state to the board for taking up their state specific issues.

Sources said that after the new rules were notified, regular appointment to the posts of Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) has been hanging fire and the vacancies that cropped up have not been advertised.

As an interim measure, two senior-most chief engineers in the BBMB were given additional charges of these posts. The officer holding the post Member (Power) retired in February this year and the post is lying vacant.