Punjab's move to cut arhtiya's commission for cotton on hold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The state government will withhold its decision to reduce the commission of arhtiyas from 2.5 per cent to one per cent for cotton, till the time all stakeholders are on board.

This was decided in a meeting of Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal with arhtiyas, who met him today. They had announced their decision to go on strike against the reduction in commission for cotton crop.

It is learnt that the minister has assured the agents that a meeting would again be called on September 9, with the cotton ginning industry representatives, where the issue will be discussed. After his intervention, the arhtiyas have decided not to hold any protest, though their own meeting on September 5, to chalk out a strategy, will be held.

#Agriculture