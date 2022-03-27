Move to cut pension arbitrary: Ex-MLAs

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 26

The AAP government’s decision to do away with the practice of drawing pension for each term served has not gone down well with former legislators who had served for more than one term.

Terming the move an attempt to distract the attention from real issues, SAD (Sanyukt) leader and two-time legislator Jadish Singh Garcha alleged the announcement on the pension was ultra vires as the Centre had considered the right to pension as a fundamental right, which cannot be infringed upon arbitrarily.

Shouldn’t be entitled Former MLAs should not be entitled to pension. One becomes MLA for the welfare of public. It is not a government job. —Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM

“The right to pension is a fundamental right under Article 21 and as ‘property’ under Article 300-A,” said Garcha.

Former SAD legislator Darshan Singh Shivalik said, “Having suffered a steep fall in income, we rely on pension to meet expenses on travel and hospitality.” —