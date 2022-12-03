 Movement of grain from Punjab resumes as staff of Food Dept postpone stir : The Tribune India

Movement of grain from Punjab resumes as staff of Food Dept postpone stir

Movement of grain from Punjab resumes as staff of Food Dept postpone stir


Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, December 2

The movement of foodgrains from Punjab resumed after nine days as the staff of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and its four procurement agencies decided to postpone their agitation today. The staff had gone on strike “following unannounced raids by the Vigilance Bureau on godowns”.

Will clear stock

We had filled 13 rakes, which were sent on Friday. We will be sending 33-34 rakes from Saturday onwards to clear the stock. — Hemant Kumar, General Manager, FCI

Harpreet Chahal, chief, Foodgrain Staff Union, said, “We have postponed our agitation after the Principal Secretary assured us that the Vigilance will not harass our staff with regard to the ongoing probe into tenders for crates. We have also been assured that no staff member will be arrested without the nod of our department head.”

The Vigilance has been carrying out raids as part of the investigation into the purchase of approximately 30 lakh wooden crates for the storage of procured foodgrains.

The crates purchased by the department from 2018 to 2021 were alleged to be of poor quality and not in accordance with the prescribed specifications.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance raided the Punsup godown in Mansa and Punjab Warehousing Corporation godown in Bathinda today.

Kewal Singh, president, Association of Food and Supply Officers, said, “The raids were stopped after we took up the matter with our officers. We have been assured that no unannounced action will take place in future.”

The Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Rahul Bhandari, said, “We have a stock of approximately 3.50 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat, which needs to be transported immediately. We will require at least 140 rakes in the coming 15 days to clear the piled up stock. There has been an increase in the demand for foodgrains from other states.”

