Moving court just on apprehension needs to be curbed, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 29

Making it clear that citizens, especially youngsters, have corresponding duties within society alongside their fundamental rights, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has virtually deprecated the practice of their approaching the court solely on apprehension.

Justice Alok Jain of the high court said such practices consume valuable time of the court and place a burden on the state’s resources. To deter such actions, the Bench also imposed costs on a couple for moving the high court, seeking protection solely on the basis of apprehension.

The judgment by Justice Jain is significant as it highlights the need for citizens to exercise caution before resorting to legal avenues, especially when their concerns are founded on mere apprehensions, rather than tangible threats.

Justice Jain underscored that courts should not be burdened with matters lacking substantive grounds and citizens should be cognisant of the impact such cases have on the judiciary.

Taking up the protection petition filed by the couple against the state of Punjab and other respondents, Justice Jain said the petitioners and respondent-parents, present in the court in compliance of order dated August 18, stated that there was no threat perception.

Responding to a specific query by the court on the threat adduced by them, the respondent-parents said they were told about the marriage by their children only after the filing of petition. Taking a note of the submission, Justice Jain said this indicated the absence of threat perception at the time of filing the petition.

“The petitioners are young citizens of this country and need to understand that if they have fundamental rights, they also have corresponding duties to perform in the society. Approaching a court of law merely only on apprehension needs to be curbed, as it takes precious time of the court to deal with such matters and the state’s exchequer is burdened heavily,” Justice Jain said in his order. Before parting with the case, Justice Jain imposed, “only as a deterrent”, Rs 1, 000 costs to be deposited by the petitioners jointly within a month.