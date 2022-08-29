Sidhu Moosewala memorial: Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh donates Rs 20L

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 28

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh today donated Rs 20 lakh from his Local Area Development Fund for setting up a memorial to singer Sidhu Moosewala at his native village Musa.

Dr Singh visited the family of the late singer and met his father Balkaur Singh. He said Moosewala’s killing was a loss for the party.

