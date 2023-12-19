Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari flays Centre over suspension

New Delhi, December 18
Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari said today by suspending Opposition MPs, the government was not only intimidating them, but also shaming itself.
“The world knows the government has no answers to the grave security breach that occurred on December 13,” said Tewari, reacting to the mass suspension of MPs in both Houses of Parliament.
“This is the tyranny of dictatorship and it will get only worse if people do not wake up,” he said.
