MP Vikramjit Singh gets philanthropist award

Chandigarh: MP Vikramjit Singh on Monday received the “Prominent Philanthropist- 2022” award from Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot in Bidar. He announced that any 20 students from Punjab who would join the Bidar Engineering College would receive amount equal to their full fee as scholarship from the Bhagat Singh Scholarship Fund. TNS
Arora visits martyr’s memorial
Sangrur: Information and Public Relations, Urban Development and Housing and New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Monday visited the memorial of Udham Singh here on his birth anniversary and said, “Apart from Sunam, our government has been working for the overall development of Punjab.” TNS
Two held for forging will
Abohar: The police have arrested a BJP leader along with his nephew in Sriganganagar for conspiring to deprive his widowed daughter-in-law of her share in property by forging a will of his late son. IO Rakesh Lamba said Diksha had alleged her father-in-law Krishan Lal Khurana in connivance with some relatives prepared a fake will of her deceased husband to deprive her of legal share in the property. Khurana’s son Deepak had ended life on August 17, 2021. A case was registered against a private financier for abetment to suicide.
