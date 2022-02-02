MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s brother enters fray from Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, February 1
Queering the pitch, MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s brother Harpinder Singh and son Gursant Singh filed nomination papers as “Congress” candidates from the Khadoor Sahib constituency today.
On January 29, sitting MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki had filed his papers as the Congress nominee. His name was on the list released by the AICC on January 28. Sikki claimed he had been allotted the ticket by the party and had attached the document with his papers. —
