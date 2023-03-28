MP: Make state part of DigiClaim pilot project

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Appreciating the pilot project of DigiClaim, which was recently launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Punjab MP Vikramjit Sahney today requested the minister to also include Punjab in the DigiClaim project. Sahney, who is also the Chair of the BRICS Agri Council, requested the Agriculture Minister to start the operations of DigiClaim in Punjab as well.

Sahney said for the past three years, crop damage due to untimely rain has been nearly 15 per cent. He thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking immediate cognisance of the crop damage and ordering a field survey for providing compensation to the farmers and enhancing it by 25 per cent from last year.