MP, Rajasthan equally to blame: BJP on drugs

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 4

Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat admitted the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were equally responsible for inability to prevent large-scale smuggling of opium and poppy husk into Punjab through Rajasthan. Notably, the BJP has the government in MP, while Rajasthan has a Congress CM.

Interacting with mediapersons at a workers' meeting in the presence of MLA Arun Narang today, Shekhawat said if the NDA was voted to power in Punjab, its priority would be to make the state drug-free.

The NDPS Act prohibited, except for medical or scientific purposes, manufacture, production, trade, use, etc. of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. It was the legal and moral responsibility of both MP and Rajasthan to prevent large-scale smuggling to Punjab.