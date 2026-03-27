MP Sandhu gives 17-point state dossier to Amit Shah

Chandigarh BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Satnam Singh Sandhu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted him a comprehensive 17-point report covering a wide range of pressing issues confronting Punjab.

Advertisement

He also submitted detailed reports on river water pollution, groundwater depletion, recurring floods and cooperative reforms.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Sandhu held wide-ranging discussions with Shah on Punjab’s industry, farmers’ concerns, drug trafficking, youth unemployment, water crisis and recurring floods.

Advertisement

The 17-point report was prepared following extensive deliberations at a first-of-its-kind ‘Interactive session on challenges, opportunities and the road ahead for Punjab’ held in the first week of March.

It was also attended by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, senior BJP leadership and a cross-section of former administrative officers, policy experts, academicians and industry leaders.