MP Sanjeev Arora leads morning yoga session

MP Sanjeev Arora leads morning yoga session

MP Sanjeev Arora led a rejuvenating morning yoga session at Ludhiana's scenic Rose Garden today, underscoring the importance of physical and mental well-being amid the bustling election campaign. The event saw enthusiastic participation from community members and yoga enthusiasts, including Arora's daughter Ketki Arora and niece Dr Sulabha Jindal, both of whom actively engaged in the session.
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:31 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MP Sanjeev Arora performs yoga at Rose Garden in Ludhiana.
MP Sanjeev Arora led a rejuvenating morning yoga session at Ludhiana’s scenic Rose Garden today, underscoring the importance of physical and mental well-being amid the bustling election campaign.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from community members and yoga enthusiasts, including Arora’s daughter Ketki Arora and niece Dr Sulabha Jindal, both of whom actively engaged in the session.

Addressing the gathering, Arora stressed the significance of maintaining health despite the hectic schedule of public life and election responsibilities.

“Yoga connects us with ourselves and with nature — it brings balance, clarity and strength,” he remarked. Arora further emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is committed to promoting yoga as a key element of wellness, with the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, making efforts to integrate yoga into daily life. The state’s ‘CM Di Yogshala’ initiative is set to grow into a mass movement aimed at fostering a healthier, more progressive Punjab.

In response to requests from yoga practitioners, Arora promised to install ceiling fans and water coolers at the yoga shed in Rose Garden to provide comfort during sessions, especially in view of rising mercury.

On the occasion, Arora also interacted with members of the Baba Khetrapal Birds and Nature Society, lauding their dedication to environmental conservation and their encouragement of yoga as a tool for well-being.

He emphasised that yoga not only enhances health but fosters inner peace, discipline and a deeper connection with nature and the community.

