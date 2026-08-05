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Home / Punjab / MP Satnam Sandhu seeks entry-exit point at Bajheri Toll Plaza on Mohali-Kurali Expressway

MP Satnam Sandhu seeks entry-exit point at Bajheri Toll Plaza on Mohali-Kurali Expressway

Rajya Sabha MP raises connectivity concerns for nearby villages and Fatehgarh Sahib pilgrims; Nitin Gadkari assures priority review

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:44 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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MP Satnam Singh Sandhu. Image credit/PTI File
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Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide an entry-exit point and a service road at the Bajheri Toll Plaza on the Mohali IT City-Kurali Greenfield Expressway, saying the move would improve connectivity for residents of nearby villages and lakhs of devotees visiting Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Raising the issue during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sandhu said the absence of direct access to the expressway has caused inconvenience to residents of villages such as Pir Sohana, Shakrullapur, Rora, Sotal, Bajheri, Gharanga and Batta, besides thousands of daily commuters travelling to Mohali, Kharar and Kurali.

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Seeking a technical feasibility study for an entry-exit point or a service road, Sandhu said, “The absence of direct entry and exit points and a connecting road near the Bajheri Toll Plaza has become a major inconvenience for devotees visiting the historic pilgrimage town of Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, which attracts five to 10 lakh devotees every year, as well as for thousands of daily commuters who are forced to travel a much longer route.”

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The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for the Rs 2,300-crore, 30-km Mohali IT City-Kurali six-lane Greenfield Expressway, saying the project had significantly improved connectivity in the Mohali-Chandigarh region.

“The road leading to Shri Fatehgarh Sahib passes beneath the Bajheri Toll Plaza, where there is no provision for entry or exit. I urge the Government to conduct a technical feasibility study for providing entry and exit points along with a connecting road at this location,” Sandhu said, adding that improved connectivity would benefit both pilgrims and local residents.

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Responding to the issue, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured the House that the matter would be examined on priority.

“I will personally examine the issue. I will call the concerned officers immediately after Question Hour, study the matter in detail and make every possible effort to work out an appropriate solution,” Gadkari said.

The Minister also invited Sandhu for a meeting to discuss the proposal in detail before a final decision is taken.

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