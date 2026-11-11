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Home / Punjab / MP seeks answers on Daljit’s death, cites autopsy report

MP seeks answers on Daljit’s death, cites autopsy report

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:47 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Senior SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday night shared the post-mortem report of Daljit Singh, a 32-year-old marginal farmer from Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, claiming that it supported the family’s contention that he had died due to a drug overdose.

Sharing a copy of the report on X, Harsimrat said the mention of morphine and benzodiazepines in the report established that Daljit had died due to a drug overdose.

She accused the state government and the police of attempting to portray his death as a murder and demanded an explanation from CM Bhagwant Mann. She also questioned the police action in allegedly taking custody of Daljit’s body and the failure to act against drug suppliers in the area.

The report shared by Harsimrat pertains to the first post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on October 28. A second post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Daljit was found dead on October 27 on the outskirts of his village. While a majority of members in his family maintained that he had died of a drug overdose, the police registered a murder case on the statement of his father Jarnail Singh.

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