MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleges police-gangster nexus, seeks impartial probe

Gurdaspur MP and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has alleged collusion between gangsters and police officers in the border range and demanded an impartial probe.

Randhawa said the officers in question notably include DSPs transferred from Dera Baba Nanak and Batala. He demanded that the mobile phones and call details of all officers be investigated to establish which numbers they had contacted and who they were in touch with.

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“If the allegations are found true, a criminal case should be registered against them immediately,” Randhawa said. He was speaking to the media in Chandigarh after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

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Randhawa said he was making the allegations with full responsibility and challenged the Punjab DGP to register a case against him if they were found to be false. He said he was raising the issue not for political rhetoric, but to protect Punjab’s law and order.