Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 28

Patiala Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking relief for people affected in Punjab floods.

The MP wrote: “I would like to suggest for your consideration that a special one-time assistance may be directly given to the farmers which could be released through the Prime Minister’s Kisan Sanmaan Nidhi Yojana.”

#Narendra Modi