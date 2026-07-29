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Home / Punjab / MPs protest in Parliament, seek Punjab Minister Harjot Bains’ resignation

MPs protest in Parliament, seek Punjab Minister Harjot Bains’ resignation

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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BJP MPs on Tuesday staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged paper leaks in the state. Leaders held placards and raised slogans seeking accountability from the Punjab Government.

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Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that Punjab, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had witnessed six paper leaks and mass cheating cases with no accountability. She demanded Bains’ resignation.

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“In Punjab, six paper leaks have occurred over the last five years. Cheating has taken place on a massive scale, and no accountability has been established. Arvind Kejriwal, who acts as the ‘Super CM’ of Punjab, has maintained silence on the matter,” she said.

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Maliwal also accused Kejriwal of funding a social media campaign through the “Cockroach Janata Party”, while remaining silent on Punjab’s issues.

On Monday, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore pharmacy officers’ recruitment scam. He accused the AAP government of shielding an “examination mafia” and said Mann and Kejriwal had failed to curb irregularities. Chugh called for Mann’s resignation on moral grounds.

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Congress MPs from Punjab—Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amar Singh and Sher Singh Ghubaya—also staged a protest in Parliament. They demanded Mann’s resignation over repeated paper leaks and condemned the reported lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala.

The protesting MPs accused the AAP government of failing to protect the interests of students and workers in Punjab.

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