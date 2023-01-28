MP’s widow may contest bypoll, hints Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

As the ‘shradhanjali samaroh’ of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was held on Friday, senior party leaders, including LoP Partap Bajwa and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, gave clear hints that parliamentarian’s widow Karanjit Kaur will be fielded for the bypoll.

Among hundreds of attendees for the event held at Lyallpur Khalsa College here was Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who said he had been especially deputed by Rahul Gandhi to pay his last tributes to the departed leader.

Chaudhary had suffered a heart attack and passed away on January 14 while participating in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Phillaur.

Former Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Union Minister Kumari Selja, MP Manish Tewari and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee remembered the time they spent with Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

Bajwa and Warring also hinted that Chaudhary’s widow Karamjit Kaur should be ready for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held in the coming months.

Warring said, “She will fulfil all the pending dreams of the MP.” Bajwa said, “I urge my elder sister Karamjit Kaur to be ready to shoulder bigger responsibilities for the Congress. The party will be with you. Everyone desires so.”

Both Bajwa and Warring said since it was not a political forum, a formal announcement regarding the same would be made in a matter of few weeks.

MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary thanked everyone present for expressing their condolences and support on the occasion.