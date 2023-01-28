MP’s widow may contest bypoll, hints Congress

Jalandhar, January 27
As the ‘shradhanjali samaroh’ of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was held on Friday, senior party leaders, including LoP Partap Bajwa and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, gave clear hints that parliamentarian’s widow Karanjit Kaur will be fielded for the bypoll.
Among hundreds of attendees for the event held at Lyallpur Khalsa College here was Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who said he had been especially deputed by Rahul Gandhi to pay his last tributes to the departed leader.
Chaudhary had suffered a heart attack and passed away on January 14 while participating in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Phillaur.
Former Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Union Minister Kumari Selja, MP Manish Tewari and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee remembered the time they spent with Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
Bajwa and Warring also hinted that Chaudhary’s widow Karamjit Kaur should be ready for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held in the coming months.
Warring said, “She will fulfil all the pending dreams of the MP.” Bajwa said, “I urge my elder sister Karamjit Kaur to be ready to shoulder bigger responsibilities for the Congress. The party will be with you. Everyone desires so.”
Both Bajwa and Warring said since it was not a political forum, a formal announcement regarding the same would be made in a matter of few weeks.
MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary thanked everyone present for expressing their condolences and support on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium
Delivering the 7th MC Chagla Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, the...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...
For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making
Shares of Adani Group companies continue their losing streak...