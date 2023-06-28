Much-awaited farm policy delayed again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The announcement and implementation of the much-awaited agriculture policy of the Aam Aadmi Party has been delayed again. With a new minister at the helm of affairs in the Agriculture Department, the policy will not be unveiled on the previously announced date of June 30.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had taken over as the Agriculture Minister earlier this month. Earlier, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was the state Agriculture Minister.

Govt justification We don’t want to do just an academic exercise. We have to ensure that this is workable. So, we will rather wait and bring a comprehensive policy. Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, agri minister

Talking to mediapersons here, Khuddian said though he had had a few meetings with the expert committee formulated for preparing the agriculture policy, he wanted additional inputs and this would delay the policy.

“We don’t want to do just an academic exercise. We have to ensure that this is workable. So, we would rather wait and bring a comprehensive policy,” he said.

It was in January that the government had formed an 11-member committee of agricultural experts, led by Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission Chairman Sukhpal Singh, to draft a new agricultural policy. Initially, the policy was to be announced before March 31. Later, a new deadline of June 30 was fixed for the rollout of the policy.

Khuddian also said he would soon start with the “kisan milni” programmes, where he would meet farmers and take their suggestions on improving the agrarian sector.