Muktsar: 2 arrested with illicit liquor

Muktsar: Excise sleuths and police officials busted an illegal liquor factory being run from a house at Dabwali Dhabh village here on Saturday. Officials said 1,600 litre hooch, 600 litre illicit liquor and three electric furnaces were seized and one Vishal Deep Singh arrested from the spot. In another case, one Kuldeep Singh was arrested with 200 litre hooch at Ennakhera village.TNS

Acquire land for GMC: SAD

Sangrur: SAD general secretary Winnerjit Khadial said the government should acquire another piece of land for Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib, whose foundation stone was laid by CM Mann more than a year ago. The previously chosen piece of land for the institute is under litigation between the SGPC and Mastuana Sahib Trust.TNS

Help for TB patients opposed

Faridkot: The administration’s decision to seek Rs 500 per month from all Category A and B employees to give financial support to notified tuberculosis patients for a minimum duration of a year has been strongly opposed by employees’ unions.

