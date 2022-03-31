Muktsar: 4 booked after spat with Agriculture Department officials

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 30

The police have booked four farmers for allegedly creating obstruction in the duty of Agriculture Department officials here on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, an Assistant Plant Protection Officer alleged that Charanjit Singh of Muktsar, Gurlal Singh, Yadwinder Singh and Jaspal Singh of Mangatker village created obstruction in his duty and also entered into a scuffle with him during the verification of agricultural implements for subsidy at the grain market here. —