Muktsar: 4-year-old killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: In a hit and run case, Pooja, a four-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer, lost her life on the Malout-Bathinda Road in Gidderbaha. She was standing along the road with her family when a SUV hit her. TNS

3.1 kg heroin seized

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force, during a search operation on Monday afternoon, seized a yellow polythene packet with 3.1 kg heroin from a farmer’s house in Chak Bhangewala in the Ferozepur sector. TNS

Panchayats, schools honoured

Chandigarh: On Swachh Bharat Diwas on Monday, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister honoured 24 gram panchayats, 23 schools and 23 safai sewaks of the state who have done excellent work for cleanliness. The state government had launched the state-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign with the theme ‘Garbage Free India’ from September 15 to October 2.

