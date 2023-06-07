Muktsar administration, NGO to monitor BP, sugar levels of students

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 6

In a first in the state, Muktsar district administration in association with an NGO has decided to monitor the blood pressure and glucose levels of Classes XI and XII students enrolled in 92 government senior secondary schools and prepare a record.

The NGO – Gurbachan Singh Gurdyal Kaur Science Foundation – has already purchased 92 automatic digital electronic blood pressure and as many glucose monitors along with multiple self-testing strips and handed these over to the district education authorities.

These tests will be conducted once schools reopen in July after the summer vacations. An online training programme has also been scheduled for teachers and students to make them aware about how these tests can conducted easily.

Prof SPS Brar (retd), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, who is the founder of the Gurbachan Singh Gurdyal Kaur Science Foundation, said, “We have named this project ‘Koshish’. Various health surveys have shown high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, cancer and obesity in the state. So I suggested that an educational drive should be initiated to sensitise people, especially school kids about these health risks.”

He said, “I have purchased blood pressure and glucose-level monitors by spending Rs 4 lakh from my own pocket and given these to the Education Department through the Deputy Commissioner for this purpose.”

He said, “Initially, students will undergo these simple tests and a record will be prepared. Thereafter, tests of their parents would be conducted. Once the entire record is prepared, the district administration will share details with the Health Department and decide further course of action on the basis of test reports.”

