Home / Punjab / Muktsar Civil Surgeon transferred amid corruption allegations

Muktsar Civil Surgeon transferred amid corruption allegations

The SMOs, posted at Malout, Lambi, Alamwala, and Doda, claimed Dr Kumar had taken Rs 20,000-30,000 from each of them

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:42 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
A view of Muktsar Civil Hospital. File
The Health Department has transferred Muktsar Civil Surgeon Dr Raj Kumar with immediate effect, following complaints from four senior medical officers (SMOs) alleging he demanded and collected “monthly” payments from them. Dr Sunil Bansal has been appointed as the new Civil Surgeon here.

The SMOs, posted at Malout, Lambi, Alamwala, and Doda, claimed Dr Kumar had taken Rs 20,000-30,000 from each of them. In their letters, they alleged he demanded money under various pretexts, including adjusting costs under hospital user charges.

The Health Department’s posting orders direct Dr Kumar to report to the head office without assigning any charge. Dr Bansal, a native of Muktsar, previously served as SMO at Malout Civil Hospital.

Dr Kumar had denied wrongdoing, stating he was being targeted despite doing nothing wrong.

He said, “I joined here almost two months ago and I am being targeted without any fault of mine. I have done nothing wrong.”

