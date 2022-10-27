Muktsar Depot GM, 3 other Punjab Roadways staffers suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

On the directives of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, four employees, including General Manager of Punjab Roadways, have been suspended on the charges of irregularities and corrupt practices with immediate effect.

Giving details, the Transport Minister said he had received complaints pertaining to the irregularities at the Muktsar Depot of Punjab Roadways, following which an investigation team was formed to conduct a preliminary probe.

Cabinet Minister Bhullar said on the basis of the report submitted by the investigation team, Muktsar Depot General Manager Ranjit Singh Bagga, Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, Senior Assistant Pargat Singh and conductor Gursharan Singh had been suspended on the charges of causing financial loss to the state exchequer and “carrying out corruption activities”.

He said these officials used to collect “adda” fee of private buses but did not give the receipt.

They instead of depositing the amount in the state exchequer, kept it in their own pockets, the minister said. They have been suspended under Rule 4 (2) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.