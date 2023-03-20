Muktsar event suspended

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 19

A day after the police crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his supporters across the state, the ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ programme announced by him was not allowed to resume from Muktsar today. The programme was earlier suspended in January as well, owing to the Amritpal’s health issues.

The police had converted the town into a fortress and took out flag marches as well. They did not allow the public to gather at the venue and a large number of police personnel were deployed outside Gurdwara Tibbi Sahib.

SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said the situation was peaceful in the district. He also appealed to the public to carry on with their daily work and not panic.

Meanwhile, the police today detained 11 supporters of Amritpal Singh under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.