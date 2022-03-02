Muktsar families look to meet PM Modi, will camp in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 1

After the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv, parents of a number of students from Muktsar district have decided to camp in Delhi to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the early evacuation of their children stranded there.

“My daughter Jasmeen told us that someone had spread a rumour that Russia was set to use an nuclear bomb. In panic, many students today boarded trains to reach close to Poland, Romania or Hungary. Meanwhile, as the news broke out that an Indian student died in the Russian attack, my daughter and her friends got more perturbed,” said Ranjeet Singh from Muktsar.

He added, “We have decided to go to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. Some local BJP leaders will accompany us. We have also spoken to Member of Parliament Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over the crisis. He will also try to meet the Prime Minister tomorrow. We just want a safe passage for our children to enter Russia, which is very close to Kharkiv. From Russia, the Government of India can evacuate our children by sending special flights.”

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh, whose son Navneet Singh is studying in Kharkiv, said, “My son informed me today that his group would try to board a train from Kharkiv to Lviv today. There are rumours that the trains will stop tonight. They are presently hiding in a bunker at a Metro train station. Meanwhile, we parents have pooled some money to go to Delhi and make some efforts for their early evacuation.”