Muktsar farm labourers rue high prices of stubble

Muktsar, April 22
Farm labourers under the banner of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union today lodged a protest outside the district administrative complex here, demanding that the price of wheat stubble should be controlled.
Tarsem Singh Khunde Halal, district general secretary of the union, said some factories had stored stubble in a huge quantity thus the prices had increased manifold this time.
“The district administration should intervene and control the upper price of stubble. Presently, one stubble-laden trailer, which has a capacity of nearly six quintal is being sold at Rs 3,500-4,000, which was available at Rs 800-1,200 last year,” said Tarsem. —
