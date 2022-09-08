Muktsar: Farmers block road

Muktsar: Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union on Wednesday blocked the road outside the District Administrative Complex for nearly three hours. Notably, farmers and farm labourers had been lodging indefinite protest near the DAC for the past 15 days, demanding compensation for the damaged cotton crop due to pink bollworm attack last year. TNS
Protect Pak minorities: SGPC
Fatehgarh Sahib: The Centre should take up the issue of security of the minorities, particularly Sikhs, with the Pakistan government as the atrocities are being committed against them frequently, said SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday. He was in the town to preside over a seminar on the teachings of Bhagat Kabir Guru. OC
8 district planning board chairmen appointed
Chandigarh: The government appointed its first set of chairmen in the district planning boards. These are Jaspreet Singh (Amritsar), Sunil Sachdeva (Fazilka), Amritpal Singh (Jalandhar), Amritpal Aggarwal (Bathinda), Sukhjinder Kauni (Muktsar), Satnam Jalalpur (Nawanshahr), Charanjit Akaanwali (Mansa) and Jassi Sohian (Patiala).
