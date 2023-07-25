Muktsar: Farmers demand relief for crop loss due to flooding

Muktsar: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said on Monday that three days after fields were inundated with rainwater in Bhalaiana, Sahib Chand and Mallan villages here, no official had visited the site to take stock of the situation. Farmer Gurbhagat Bhalaiana sought compensation for the losses suffered. TNS
Armed robbers snatch Rs 23L from toll plaza cashier
Phagwara: Five armed robbers snatched Rs 23.5 lakh from Saudagar Singh, a cashier at the Ladhuwal toll plaza. The incident occurred near the Phillaur bus stand on Monday. The victim was travelling to a nearby bank in a car when the robbers stopped the vehicle, thrashed him and snatched the cash at gunpoint. The robbers reportedly fled towards Goraya.
