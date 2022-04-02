Muktsar: Farmers seek cancellation of FIR

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 1

A large number of farmers, including women, under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today lodged a massive protest near the Muktsar District Administrative Complex (DAC) demanding the departmental action against the Deputy Commissioner, Malout SDM and DSP for lathicharge on farmers at the sub-tehsil complex in Lambi on the night of March 25.

Notably, farmers had barged into the sub-tehsil complex and held a naib-tehsildar, three patwaris and some other employees captive, while demanding compensation for the loss suffered to their cotton crop due to pink bollworm attack. The police had used force and mildly cane-charged them and freed the government employees. In this incident, six farmers and a farm labourer suffered minor injuries.

Thereafter, farmers had blocked Fazilka-Delhi road on Tuesday and started an indefinite protest outside the DAC on Wednesday.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “The indefinite protest will continue until the departmental action is taken against the Muktsar Deputy Commissioner, Malout SDM and DSP. Besides, we are demanding immediate compensation for the loss of cotton crop and cancellation of the FIR against the farmers.”

Ugrahan said a state-level protest, too, could be lodged in the coming days. “The Deputy Commissioner once tried to talk to us, but we are not ready to speak to those, who ordered lathicharge on farmers demanding their genuine right. Is this justifiable that farmers of just six villages in the entire district are selected for the compensation?” he asked.

The police personnel were today deployed in strength at the protest site for security purposes.