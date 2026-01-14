Muktsar firing case cracked, four held

The police today cracked the January 7 Kotli road firing incident with the arrest of four persons from Bura Gujjar Road here on Sunday. The police also recovered three country-made pistols, six live cartridges and a car from their possession.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Suraj Singh and Karam Singh of Surgapuri Basti, Atinderpal Singh of Chak Sherewala and Harpreet Singh of Rupana village, all in Muktsar district. Muktsar Superintendent of Police (D) Manmeet Singh Dhillon said the suspects were allegedly planning another crime when they were apprehended.

Advertisement