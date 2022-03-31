Muktsar: Four booked for Rs 49L fraud

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Bariwala police have booked four persons, including two women, for allegedly committing immigration fraud of Rs49.15 lakh. The complainants, Gurmaninder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh, told the police that Nitish Gaur of Ludhiana, Surjit Kaur of Tarn Taran, Naginder Khera and Mani Malhotra of Jalandhar took Rs49.15 lakh from them in 2018 by promising to arrange Canadian visas. TNS

2 juveniles escape from centre

Faridkot: Two inmates escaped from the Faridkot Juvenile Detention Centre on Tuesday night. The inmates belonging to Moga and Ferozepur districts can be seen saclling the boundary wall of the centre in CCTV footage. Investigating Officer Jaskarn Singh said they were lodged here for their alleged involvement in sexual molestation and drugs cases. TNS

Drive against criminals

Sriganganagar: Rajasthan IG Om Prakash held a review meet and directed that an action plan should be prepared to nab wanted criminals. Sriganganagar SP Anand Sharma said 123 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 147 peddlers have been arrested this year so far.