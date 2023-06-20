Muktsar: Jail warder held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police have arrested Dilbag Singh, district jail warder, who was allegedly caught carrying 52-gm of heroin, 460 sedative pills and 95-gm intoxicant powder from the jail complex on Saturday. The jail authorities had informed the police about this seizure. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard. TNS

Eight transformers stolen

Muktsar: Some unidentified persons on Sunday night decamped with eight electricity transformers installed in the fields at Kabarwala and Kattianwali villages here. The farmers said that they would have to face major difficulties in this paddy season due to this and lodged complaints in this regard at Kabarwala police station. TNS

18-year-old dies by suicide

Abohar: An 18-year-old youth, Arvind Kumar, hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in Panniwala village. The deceased’s brother, Sunil Kumar, said he had been upset for the past few days since he had secured only 60 per cent marks in the Class XII exam, much below his expectation. OC

Youth killed in road mishap

Abohar: Amit Kumar (23) of Usmankhera village, who was injured after his motorcycle collided with a stray bull on the Usmankhera-Kallarkhera road on Sunday and was referred to Ludhiana, died during treatment on Monday.