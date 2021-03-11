Muktsar: Kin protest youth's death

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 10

After the mysterious death of a youth in Bhangchari village last evening, his family today blocked the road outside the SSP office here and sought action against some persons.

The protesters claimed that Arshdeep was murdered by giving some poisonous substance. Later, the Lakhewali police booked five persons — Gurcharan Singh, Harjit Kaur, Mandeep Singh, Pindi Singh and Tinu Kaur of the village.

Sources, however, said the deceased had an affair with a woman and had been living with her in Rajasthan.