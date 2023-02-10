Muktsar: Man held with opium

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The Kabarwala police on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly carrying 500-gm of opium from near Pakki Tibbi village. The accused has been identified as one Sattu Ram of Barmer district in Rajasthan. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

98% plaints resolved: Min

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa stated that about 98 per cent of the complaints received in the Shikayat Nivaran Kender of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department in the past 11 months have been resolved. TNS

3 peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The police seized 50-gm heroin from and nabbed Kuldeep (42) of Khara Kheri Rohtak and Anita Mehra (35) of Bagha Purana Moga on Thursday morning near the Sriganganagar railway station. Kulwant Singh of Sarawan Bodla village was nabbed with 700-gm opium. OC

Gangster’s aide arrested

Abohar: Vikram Bishnoi, a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was held on Thursday when he visited his native village Panwarwali in Sriganganagar. Circle Inspector Jitender Swami said Vikram was wanted for having led the firing at Hanumangarh trader Inder Hisaria’s house. OC

7 phones seized in jail

Ferozepur: In yet another recovery, seven mobile phones were seized in the Central Jail on Thursday. Two data cables and two adopters were also confiscated during the checking of barrack number three. Besides, six-gram opium was also recovered. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. OC

Helpline for freedom fighters

Chandigarh: Minister for Welfare of Freedom Fighters Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Thursday launched a helpline number (0172-2740788) and an email ([email protected]) for freedom fighters to lodge their complaints/grievances. TNS

Pay scale revision

Chandigarh: The government has revised the pay scales of judicial officers in the state with immediate effect. The orders were issued by the Home Affairs and Justice Department. It is learnt that this will put an additional burden of around Rs 175 crore on the state exchequer.

