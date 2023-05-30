Muktsar: Notorious criminal held

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police have arrested notorious criminal Princepal Singh of Lakhewali village, who was a mastermind of various armed robberies. SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, "A number of criminal cases are registered across the state against him and he has disclosed the names of his accomplices as Paramjit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Mehar Singh and Gurjant Singh." TNS

Minister meets workers

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the state government would give the utmost attention to the problems of MGNREGA workers and convey their demands, including increase in working days and daily wages, to the Centre. She met some workers at Mandi Lakhewali on Monday. TNS

Man dies by suicide

Abohar: A 42-year-old man died at his residence here in the Seed Farm colony on Monday. The body of Raju was found hanging from a ceiling fan. His relatives said that due to tense relations, his wife had refused to return from her parents' home where she had been staying for the past about eight months and Raju was upset due to it.