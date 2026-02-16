Muktsar patwaris refuse to perform non-revenue duty

A day before the state government’s scheduled “Yudh Nashian Virudh” village defence committee (VDC) mega meeting at Killi Chahal village in Moga, the Revenue Patwar Union, Muktsar, has boycotted the duty orders.

The union opposed the instructions appointing patwaris as coordinators on buses heading to the rally, alleging that the assignments were politically motivated and unrelated to revenue work.

They were asked to count passengers, manage refreshments, share photographs and promote a de-addiction app. The union leaders warned of agitation if non-revenue duties are imposed again.

Harjinder Singh, president of the Revenue Patwar Union, Muktsar, said, “We have boycotted these duties. Patwaris are committed to performing their departmental responsibilities diligently. They should not be assigned non-revenue work. Else, the union will be forced to protest.” An SDM had issued instructions in this regard.