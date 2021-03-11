Muktsar police identify ‘black spots’ to rein in stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 22

The problem of stray cattle reaching alarming proportions in the last few years, the district police have decided to start an enforcement drive to prevent road accidents caused by free-roaming cattle.

As per a 2019 study conducted of by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) under the supervision of Navdeep Asija, Traffic Adviser (Punjab), stray cattle caused 161 road mishaps in the district.

The study showed that January and November were the most critical months in 2019, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday the most critical days.

The PRSTRC study also indicated that pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were the most vulnerable. Of the all road accident victims in 2019, 14 per cent were pedestrians and 60 per cent two-wheeler riders.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said, “The police are compiling the data for 2020 and 2021. It will take some time. Meanwhile, we have started taking steps to reduce the number of road accidents due to stray cattle.”

He further said, “The district police have identified the black spots and are going to instal blinkers there. Some signboards are also being installed at these spots.”