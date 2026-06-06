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Home / Punjab / Muktsar police launch QR code-based ‘Beat Rakshak App’ to monitor field personnel

Muktsar police launch QR code-based ‘Beat Rakshak App’ to monitor field personnel

Under the new system, police personnel are required to scan QR codes through the app whenever they report for duty at their designated locations

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 05:29 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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A police official scans a QR code to upload information through the newly launched “Beat Rakshak App” in a market in Muktsar town on Saturday.
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In a move aimed at ensuring that police personnel remain present at their assigned duty points, the Muktsar police have launched the ‘Beat Rakshak App’, a QR code-based monitoring system that tracks their locations, attendance and field activities in real time. The initiative is the first of its kind in the state.

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Under the new system, QR codes have been installed at key locations across Muktsar town, including banks, ATMs, government offices, city entry and exit points, markets and other crowded areas. Police personnel are required to scan these QR codes through the app whenever they report for duty at their designated locations.

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Talking to The Tribune, Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the app was developed by constable Deepak of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) branch based on an idea conceived by him. He said the mobile application would enable personnel posted at checkpoints, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) teams and other field units to send real-time updates of their checking and patrolling activities directly to the control room.

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“The system will improve accountability, transparency and efficiency in policing. Once a QR code is scanned, the app automatically records the police personnel’s GPS location, reporting time and a live selfie, ensuring that he or she is physically present at the assigned spot. The QR codes can only be scanned within a radius of about 10 metres, making false reporting difficult,” said the SSP.

The system will be monitored by the respective DSPs, while overall supervision will be carried out by the SP(D). The SSP added that the use of modern technology would help make policing more effective, transparent and citizen-centric while further enhancing security in the district.

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“The app has initially been introduced in Muktsar town and following a successful trial, it will be extended across the district, including other towns, villages and inter-state checkpoints,” said the SSP.

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