Muktsar police to play band at weddings, other events

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 11

Now, don’t be surprised, if you see the police personnel playing a band during weddings and other events. The Muktsar police have released a circular in this regard today.

Nothing wrong in it Now, we have a band of eight policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector. There is nothing wrong if the police band performs during a wedding or any other ceremony. This practice is already underway in some districts. —Avtar Singh, DSP (Headquarters)

Usually, the police band performs during Republic Day and Independence Day. The band will charge Rs 5,000 from a government employee and Rs 7,000 from the general public for the first hour. Similarly, Rs 2,500 will be charged for every additional hour from a government staffer and Rs 3,500 from the public. Besides, Rs 80 per km would be levied as a transportation cost, reads the circular.

However, the decision has not gone down well with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Ferozepur Member of Parliament and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal tweeted, “The real picture of ‘Badlav’! This advertisement has proved that the Chief Minister is really bankrupt of ideas to generate funds for the state. Shame on you @BhagwantMann.”