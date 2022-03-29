Muktsar: Pothole claims student's life

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A Class X student on Monday lost his life after his two-wheeler ran into a pothole. The deceased has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Chak Kala Singhwala village. He was reportedly returning to his village when the mishap occurred. Sources said the boy was a minor. TNS

Mason hits Rs1.2 cr jackpot

Ropar: Lalli Singh, a mason from Ghanauli village, hit a jackpot of Rs 1.2 crore by winning the first prize of Punjab State Lottery on Saturday. Lalli said he had purchased the lottery ticket a few days ago for Rs 200.“I was not expecting any miracle. Brij Mohan, a lottery agent, informed me that I have won the first prize,” said Lalli. TNS

Woman killed by daughter

Phillaur: A 85-year-old woman, Jeeto, was allegedly murdered by her daughter at Atti village. The accused has been identified as Satya. A property dispute was said to be the reason behind the murder. DSP Harleen Singh said Satya’s husband Binder and three kids were away at the time of the incident. The accused has been booked case under Section 302 of the IPC.