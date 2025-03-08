Muktsar sarpanch disqualified over old drugs case

The court of Muktsar SDM on Thursday disqualified Gurpreet Singh, the sarpanch of Harike Kalan village, and declared Pargat Singh as the new sarpanch. Pargat lost the election held last year and later filed a petition claiming that Gurpreet was convicted in 2014 in a case registered against him in 2012.

Gurpreet said the NDPS Act case was politically motivated, and he would move the high court in this regard.