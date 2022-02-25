Muktsar students stuck in Ukraine, kin concerned

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 24

As the tension is escalating in Ukraine and the airspace is closed for civilian flights, some students from Muktsar district, who were scheduled to start their return journey today, could not board their flights and are stuck there. Some of them are yet to leave their places to return to India. Mehakpreet Kaur, an MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, is presently stuck between Kharkiv and Kyiv as she had boarded a bus in the wee hours today to take a flight back home.

Her father Gurmukh Singh, a government employee, said, “My daughter along with 24 others had boarded a bus to reach the Kyiv airport at 7 am (IST) today. However, on the way, they got a message that all flights have been cancelled. I last spoke to her at about 1 pm and till then their bus was stuck at a gas station. Everyone is scared and we are praying for their safety.”

Similarly, Ranjit Singh, a retired government employee, whose daughter Jasmeen Kaur is also pursuing the MBBS at Kharkiv university, said, “A few days ago, the situation was normal at Kharkiv. Even my daughter sent some photos and videos of a zoo and other public places. We used to speak to her just once at night, but now we are in constant touch with her. My daughter had booked her flight ticket for today, but could not board it. We as parents are tense.

“Students in Ukraine don’t even do any job unlike other countries. Further, each class has maximum 15 students, thus they don’t have much interaction with anyone. The government should make some arrangements for their safety.” Major Singh from Muktsar, whose grandson and granddaughter are studying at Kharkiv, said, “The tickets of my grandchildren were booked for February 26, but now the flights are cancelled.”

Meanwhile, SAD MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi appealed to parents to contact him for any kind of help. He along with parents are planning to meet the Deputy Commissioner to share the detials of those stranded for further assistance.

Govt not doing much The government has not done much to bring students back. My son, two children of a policeman, one of a teacher at Bhullar village and two others from Malout are stuck in Ukraine. Avtar Singh, Gidderbaha resident

#ukraine crisis