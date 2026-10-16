Muktsar: Untimely rain batters crops, disrupts power supply

The untimely rain and hailstorm damaged paddy and basmati crops in several villages of Muktsar district during the past 24 hours. The adverse weather also uprooted several electricity poles, disrupting power supply in some areas for hours.

The affected farmers said they had invested heavily in the crops, with many cultivating leased land. As the crop was ready for harvest, the damage has raised concerns about substantial financial losses and recovery of their investment.

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