Muktsar: Van, bus operators hold rally

Muktsar: The School and College Bus Operators’ Association on Monday held a rally at the grain market in Muktsar. The drivers and operators demanded that the taxes of school vans and buses should be exempted on the pattern of some others states. TNS
Will spend Rs 441L on works: Min
Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the government would spend Rs 441.93 lakh on development works in Rajpura. “The department will hire sweepers, tractor drivers, electricians and supervisors to carry out maintenance works,” the minister said. TNS
State Mahila Congress Committee chief resigns
Phagwara: State Mahila Congress Committee chief Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. In her resignation letter, she cited ‘family compulsions’ as the reason for the step. A copy of the letter was sent to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. TNS
Minister Jouramajra pledges to donate eyes
Chandigarh: To boost the eye donation movement, Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has pledged to donate his eyes. On 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight, he presided over a state-level event at Government Dental College, Patiala.
