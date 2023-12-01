Muktsar youth dies in US

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Mandeep Singh (29) from Gandhar village here, who was a truck driver in the USA, reportedly died after the truck he was driving fell into a canal there on November 26. His father Pargat Singh has appealed to the government to help him in bringing back the body. He said that Mandeep had gone to the USA two years ago. TNS

Woman dies by ‘suicide’

Abohar: A 23-year-old daughter of a shepherd died in Gaddandob village near Abohar on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Karamjit Kaur, died after hanging herself from a ceiling fan. According to the family, she was upset as she was unable to get a job. OC

Labourers give memorandum

Muktsar: A large number of farm labourers on Thursday gathered outside the residence of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village and handed over a memorandum regarding their various demands. The labourers said they would start a sit-in from December 9 if their demands are not met.

