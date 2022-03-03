Ukraine crisis: Muktsar youth reach Romania, Hungary

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 2

A day after the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv shelling, a number of stranded students have managed to leave the war-torn Ukrainian town, their parents have confirmed.

However, about 2,000 students are still reportedly stuck at a railway station in Kharkiv. Since Wednesday morning, they have been anxiously waiting for the train, their parents say.

“My daughter and her friends, with the help of education service provider Karan Sandhu, reached the railway station on foot in the morning. She told me there are 2,000 students waiting for the train for the past nine hours. The forces are thrashing the stranded students. I was told that a student even suffered a bullet injury,” said inconsolable Ranjeet Singh, whose daughter Jasmeen studies at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Some students from Muktsar district were stuck in Kyiv and Zakarpattia Oblast. They have now crossed over to Romania and Hungary. They are waiting for a flight back home.

Kuldeep Singh, whose son Navneet is an MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, “My son and his friends left for the railway station in the morning in cabs. En route, a missile stuck buy they had a miraculous escape. They managed to board a train in the morning, which is expected to reach Lviv late in the evening. From there, they will cross over to some other country, waiting for the Government of India to evacuate them.” Lviv is in the eastern part of Ukraine and, so far, considered safe.

#indians in ukraine