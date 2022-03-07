Muktsar youths travel for 28 hours to cross over

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 6

After having travelled for nearly 28 hours in the war-torn Ukraine, three students of Muktsar district and their friends managed to cross over to Romania today, the father of one of the students has confirmed.

Some relief I am a bit relieved as my daughter and other students entered Romania today. With Ukraine under bombardment, their journey was full of risk. I salute all youths who helped each other in this difficult time. Ranjeet Singh, Muktsar resident

They are now camping at a shelter home and waiting for an evacuation flight to India under Operation Ganga, a central government project to repatriate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Muktsar resident Ranjeet Singh, whose daughter Jasmeen Kaur is a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, “I am a bit relieved as my daughter and other students entered Romania today. With Ukraine under bombardment, their journey was full of risk. They had to travel from one corner of Ukraine to the other. I salute all youths who helped each other in this difficult time. Some of them even paid the bus fare of their friends at Pesochin, while others gave food to those stuck at metro stations in Kharkiv.”

Ashok Chawla, whose son Aneesh Chawla is a first-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said: “My son has informed me that it took them 28 hours to reach Romania from Pesochin. They hired two vehicles. Now, they are putting up at a shelter home in Romania, hoping for a flight back home tonight.”

Meanwhile, two Muktsar residents Navneet Jaura and Sukhraj Bhullar, both students of Kharkiv National Medical University, returned to India via Poland on Sunday. Navneet’s father Kuldeep Singh said, “My son had to wait for two and a half days in Poland to get an evacuation flight for India.”

So far, 18 students from Muktsar district have returned from the war-ravaged country.